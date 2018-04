Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: 140 Apprentice Posts at DMW Patiala, Apply before 16th May 2018

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 for DMW Patiala Apprentices engagement has begun on the official website of Diesel Loco Modernisation Works - dmw.indianrailways.gov.in. DMW aims to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices for its Patiala division. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Departments’ from the top navibarStep 3 – Click on ‘Personnel’Step 4 – Click on ‘Miscellaneous Activities’ given on the left sidebarStep 5 – Click on ‘Engagement of Act Apprentices’ given on the left sidebarStep 6 – Click on ‘Online Application for Engagement of Act Apprentices in DMW/ Patiala for 2017/ 2018Step 7 – Register yourselfStep 8 – Login with your registration credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the application form for future referenceDirect Link - http://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295,333,433,481 "> http://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295,333,433,481 Unreserved Category - Rs.100Other Categories – NILTotal Posts – 140Electrician – 70Machinist – 32Fitter – 21Welder – 17For Electrician, Machinist and Fitter posts the applicant must be class 12th passed with minimum of 50% marks along with ITI certificate in relevant trade.For Welder post, the applicant must be class 8th passed along with ITI passing certificate in relevant trade.Applicants can refer to the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years as on 16th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.