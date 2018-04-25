English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: 140 Apprentice Posts at DMW Patiala, Apply before 16th May 2018
Indian Railway recruitment for 2018 has begun. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th May 2018, 5:00PM
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 for DMW Patiala Apprentices engagement has begun on the official website of Diesel Loco Modernisation Works - dmw.indianrailways.gov.in.
DMW aims to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices for its Patiala division. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for DMW Apprentices Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Departments’ from the top navibar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Personnel’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Miscellaneous Activities’ given on the left sidebar
Step 5 – Click on ‘Engagement of Act Apprentices’ given on the left sidebar
Step 6 – Click on ‘Online Application for Engagement of Act Apprentices in DMW/ Patiala for 2017/ 2018
Step 7 – Register yourself
Step 8 – Login with your registration credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the application form for future reference
Direct Link - http://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295,333,433,481 ">http://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,295,333,433,481
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.100
Other Categories – NIL
DMW Patiala Apprentice Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts – 140
Electrician – 70
Machinist – 32
Fitter – 21
Welder – 17
Eligibility Criteria:
For Electrician, Machinist and Fitter posts the applicant must be class 12th passed with minimum of 50% marks along with ITI certificate in relevant trade.
For Welder post, the applicant must be class 8th passed along with ITI passing certificate in relevant trade.
Applicants can refer to the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in/works/uploads/File/NOTIFICATION(3).pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years as on 16th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.
