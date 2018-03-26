English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 Closing 31st March 2018
The Indian Railways is inviting applications from Class 10th passed and ITI candidates to apply for various posts in different Regional Recruitment Boards (RRBs) across the country.
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 for 89,000+ Group C Level I (earlier Group D) and Level II posts will be closing this week on 31st March 2018. The Indian Railways is inviting applications from Class 10th passed and ITI candidates to apply for various posts in different Regional Recruitment Boards (RRBs) across the country.
As per reports, over 2 Crore candidates have already registered for one of the largest recruitment drive of the Indian Railways. The Railways Ministry had issued Centralized Employment Notices - CEN 01/2018 & CEN 02/2018 to fill 26,502 Level-I (Group C) vacancies and 62,907 Level-II (Group D) vacancies.
Important Dates:
Last date to Apply Online – 31st March 2018
Last date of Pay Online Fee – 31st March 2018
Last date of SBI Challan – 31st March 2018
Last date of Post Office Challan – 29th March 2018
Recruitment Exam – April/May 2018 (tentative)
How to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Indian Railways - http://www.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab in the top navigation bar
Step 3 – Click on the RRBs that you are eligible to apply for
Step 4 – Click on ‘आवेदन के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें Click here to Apply for CEN 01/2018’
or
आवेदन के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें Click here to Apply for CEN 02/2018
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Selection Process:
The selection process includes Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Detailed Verification (DV). The CBT will comprise of multiple-choice questions and to qualify for next level, the candidates need to score minimum 40% for General category, 30% for OBC, 30% for SC and 25% for ST.
