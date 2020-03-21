Indian Railways Relaxes Refund Rules for Travel Between March 21 to April 15 Amid Coronavirus
A worker is seen cleaning train to prevent the virus from spreading. (Image: News18/ Ajay Kumar)
New Delhi: Railways issued an advisory on Saturday relaxing refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
This has been done to avoid crowding on trains and encourage social distancing.
The order states if a train is cancelled by Railways for journey period March 21- April 15, refund across counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of journey instead of the present three hours.
In case a train is not cancelled but the passenger desires to cancel his journey, TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from date of journey at the station, instead of present three days.
TDR can also be submitted to the chief commercial officer for getting the refund within 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from train chart, instead of extant rule of 10 days, the order stated.
For passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139, can get refund across the counter within 30 days from the date of journey instead of up to scheduled departure of the train.
