Indian Railways Restores MEMU Services in Mumbai; Check Timings, Other Details

Indian Railways has restored Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services on the Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel sections in Mumbai division from today, September 24. The MEMU services will run with revised numbers and timings. A release by the Central Railway said that the existing Covid-19 protocols mandated for EMU suburban services on Mumbai division will be followed for the issue of tickets/passes and travel in MEMU services.
DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION
- 61002 will depart Diva at 05.49 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 06.45 hrs
- 61003 will depart Vasai Road at 09.50 hrs and reach Diva at 10.50 hrs
- 61004 will depart Diva at 11.30 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 12.30 hrs
- 61005 will depart Vasai Road at 12.55 hrs and reach Diva at 13.55 hrs
- 61006 will depart Diva at 14.33 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 15.25 hrs
- 61007 will depart Vasai Road at 15.55 hrs and reach Diva at 16.55 hrs
- 61008 will depart Diva at 17.55 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 18.55 hrs
- 61009 will depart Vasai Road at 19.15 hrs and reach Diva at 20.07 hrs
PANVEL-DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION (EXCEPT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY):
- 61016 will depart Panvel at 08.25 hrs and reach Diva at 09.10 hrs
- 61017 will depart Diva at 09.25 hrs and reach Panvel at 10.05 hrs
- 61018 will depart Panvel at 10.30 hrs and reach Diva at 11.10 hrs
- 61019 will depart Diva at 11.20 hrs and reach Panvel at 12.01 hrs
- 61020 will depart Panvel at 12.10 hrs and reach Diva at 12.50 hrs
- 61022 will depart Diva at 16.25 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 17.25 hrs
- 61021 will depart Vasai Road at 17.35 hrs and reach Diva at 18.35 hrs
- 61015 will depart Diva at 18.45 hrs and reach Panvel at 19.25 hrs
DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION
- 01338 will depart Diva at 05.49 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 06.50 hrs
- 01339 will depart at Vasai Road 09.50 hrs and reach Diva at 10.50 hrs
- 01340 will depart Diva at 11.30 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 12.30 hrs
- 01341 will depart Vasai Road at 12.55 hrs and reach Diva at 13.55 hrs
- 01342 will depart Diva at 14.33 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 15.25 hrs
- 01343 will depart Vasai Road at 15.55 hrs and reach Diva at 16.55 hrs
- 01344 will depart Diva at 17.55 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 18.55 hrs
- 01345 will depart Vasai Road at 19.15 hrs and reach at Diva 20.07 hrs
PANVEL-DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION (EXCEPT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)
- 01353 will depart Diva at 09.25 hrs and reach Panvel at 10.05 hrs
- 01354 will depart Panvel at 10.30 hrs and reach Diva at 11.10 hrs
- 01357 will depart Diva at 16.25 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 17.25 hrs
- 01358 will depart Vasai Road at 17.35 hrs and reach Diva at 18.35 hrs.
