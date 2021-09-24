Indian Railways Restores MEMU Services in Mumbai; Check Timings, Other Details

Indian Railways has restored Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services on the Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel sections in Mumbai division from today, September 24. The MEMU services will run with revised numbers and timings. A release by the Central Railway said that the existing Covid-19 protocols mandated for EMU suburban services on Mumbai division will be followed for the issue of tickets/passes and travel in MEMU services.

Here is the MEMU train timings on Diva-Panvel/Vasai Road section. pic.twitter.com/eBqwuqAMVP— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 23, 2021

DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION

61002 will depart Diva at 05.49 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 06.45 hrs

61003 will depart Vasai Road at 09.50 hrs and reach Diva at 10.50 hrs

61004 will depart Diva at 11.30 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 12.30 hrs

61005 will depart Vasai Road at 12.55 hrs and reach Diva at 13.55 hrs

61006 will depart Diva at 14.33 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 15.25 hrs

61007 will depart Vasai Road at 15.55 hrs and reach Diva at 16.55 hrs

61008 will depart Diva at 17.55 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 18.55 hrs

61009 will depart Vasai Road at 19.15 hrs and reach Diva at 20.07 hrs

PANVEL-DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION (EXCEPT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY):

61016 will depart Panvel at 08.25 hrs and reach Diva at 09.10 hrs

61017 will depart Diva at 09.25 hrs and reach Panvel at 10.05 hrs

61018 will depart Panvel at 10.30 hrs and reach Diva at 11.10 hrs

61019 will depart Diva at 11.20 hrs and reach Panvel at 12.01 hrs

61020 will depart Panvel at 12.10 hrs and reach Diva at 12.50 hrs

61022 will depart Diva at 16.25 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 17.25 hrs

61021 will depart Vasai Road at 17.35 hrs and reach Diva at 18.35 hrs

61015 will depart Diva at 18.45 hrs and reach Panvel at 19.25 hrs

DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION

01338 will depart Diva at 05.49 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 06.50 hrs

01339 will depart at Vasai Road 09.50 hrs and reach Diva at 10.50 hrs

01340 will depart Diva at 11.30 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 12.30 hrs

01341 will depart Vasai Road at 12.55 hrs and reach Diva at 13.55 hrs

01342 will depart Diva at 14.33 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 15.25 hrs

01343 will depart Vasai Road at 15.55 hrs and reach Diva at 16.55 hrs

01344 will depart Diva at 17.55 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 18.55 hrs

01345 will depart Vasai Road at 19.15 hrs and reach at Diva 20.07 hrs

PANVEL-DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION (EXCEPT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)

01353 will depart Diva at 09.25 hrs and reach Panvel at 10.05 hrs

01354 will depart Panvel at 10.30 hrs and reach Diva at 11.10 hrs

01357 will depart Diva at 16.25 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 17.25 hrs

01358 will depart Vasai Road at 17.35 hrs and reach Diva at 18.35 hrs.

