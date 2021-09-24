CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Indian Railways Restores MEMU Services in Mumbai; Check Timings, Other Details

Indian Railways has decided to restore MEMU services in Mumbai division. (Representational image)

According to the Central Railway, the MEMU services will run as per revised schedule. Check details below

Indian Railways has restored Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services on the Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel sections in Mumbai division from today, September 24. The MEMU services will run with revised numbers and timings. A release by the Central Railway said that the existing Covid-19 protocols mandated for EMU suburban services on Mumbai division will be followed for the issue of tickets/passes and travel in MEMU services.

Read: Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Hold 10-hour Mega Block Between Kalwa and Mumbra on Sunday

DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION

  • 61002 will depart Diva at 05.49 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 06.45 hrs
  • 61003 will depart Vasai Road at 09.50 hrs and reach Diva at 10.50 hrs
  • 61004 will depart Diva at 11.30 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 12.30 hrs
  • 61005 will depart Vasai Road at 12.55 hrs and reach Diva at 13.55 hrs
  • 61006 will depart Diva at 14.33 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 15.25 hrs
  • 61007 will depart Vasai Road at 15.55 hrs and reach Diva at 16.55 hrs
  • 61008 will depart Diva at 17.55 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 18.55 hrs
  • 61009 will depart Vasai Road at 19.15 hrs and reach Diva at 20.07 hrs

PANVEL-DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION (EXCEPT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY):

  • 61016 will depart Panvel at 08.25 hrs and reach Diva at 09.10 hrs
  • 61017 will depart Diva at 09.25 hrs and reach Panvel at 10.05 hrs
  • 61018 will depart Panvel at 10.30 hrs and reach Diva at 11.10 hrs
  • 61019 will depart Diva at 11.20 hrs and reach Panvel at 12.01 hrs
  • 61020 will depart Panvel at 12.10 hrs and reach Diva at 12.50 hrs
  • 61022 will depart Diva at 16.25 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 17.25 hrs
  • 61021 will depart Vasai Road at 17.35 hrs and reach Diva at 18.35 hrs
  • 61015 will depart Diva at 18.45 hrs and reach Panvel at 19.25 hrs

DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION

  • 01338 will depart Diva at 05.49 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 06.50 hrs
  • 01339 will depart at Vasai Road 09.50 hrs and reach Diva at 10.50 hrs
  • 01340 will depart Diva at 11.30 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 12.30 hrs
  • 01341 will depart Vasai Road at 12.55 hrs and reach Diva at 13.55 hrs
  • 01342 will depart Diva at 14.33 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 15.25 hrs
  • 01343 will depart Vasai Road at 15.55 hrs and reach Diva at 16.55 hrs
  • 01344 will depart Diva at 17.55 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 18.55 hrs
  • 01345 will depart Vasai Road at 19.15 hrs and reach at Diva 20.07 hrs

PANVEL-DIVA-VASAI ROAD SECTION (EXCEPT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)

  • 01353 will depart Diva at 09.25 hrs and reach Panvel at 10.05 hrs
  • 01354 will depart Panvel at 10.30 hrs and reach Diva at 11.10 hrs
  • 01357 will depart Diva at 16.25 hrs and reach Vasai Road at 17.25 hrs
  • 01358 will depart Vasai Road at 17.35 hrs and reach Diva at 18.35 hrs.

first published:September 24, 2021, 14:49 IST