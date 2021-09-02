Indian Railways Resumes MST for 56 Trains in Northern Railway Region

The Indian Railways has started several special trains connecting important cities of the country. However, to stop the spread of Coronavirus, the railways made it mandatory for passengers to book tickets in advance and follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

With unlocking and relaxation in Covid-19 curfews in several states, a big relief comes for daily train commuters in Northern Railway. The Indian Railway has granted permission to allow passengers to travel with Monthly Seasonal Tickets (MST).

The Indian Railways had closed its MST service due to the pandemic and is now all set to resume it for its commuters in the Northern Railway division. The MST will benefit lakhs of passengers who commute daily using passenger trains.

A senior officer of the Northern Railway told the media that MST services will resume for September 3 for specific trains being operated in the region. “The daily commuters can use their monthly seasonal tickets for travelling only in 56 permitted trains. The price of MST is the same as earlier,” said Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar.

According to a circular issued by the Northern Railway, railway passengers will be able to use their pass only on identified trains or will be penalised according to Indian Railways norms.

The circular further states that the trains identified for the usage of MST are unreserved mail and express trains especially EMU, DEMU, MEMU, mail express and passenger trains.

According to the circular, 33 trains under Delhi Division, 10 of Ferozepur Division, five of Lucknow, six of Moradabad and four of Ambala Division will be identified as Mail and Express and EMU, DEMU, MEMU, Mail Express, Passenger will be able to travel in the train only.

The Northern Railway circular also warns people against using their MST to travel on long-distance trains. According to a Northern Railway officer, railway passengers can use the MST only on fixed trains for fixed destinations. “The MST will be counted invalid if passengers use it to travel on trains other than those identified and cross the destination marked,” said the officer.

The officer further added that a person holding MST can carry luggage up to 10 kilograms with him or her.

