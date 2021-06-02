Indian Railways Revises Timings of Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Special Train; Check Updated Schedule

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to run Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Special train with revised timings on daily basis till further notice. In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that the revised timings will be with effect from June 10. The release advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

“Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains,” the release said. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

CHECK THE FULL REVISED TRAIN TIMINGS BELOW:

02903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Special will depart from Mumbai Central every day at 18.45 hrs with effect from June 10 and reach Amritsar at 23.35 hrs next day

02904 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Amritsar every day at 19.00 hrs with effect from June 12 and will reach Mumbai Central at 23.45 hrs next day.

