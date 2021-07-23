Indian Railways Revises Timings Special Trains, Know Details

The Indian Railways has recently announced a revised timetable of some of its special trains. The country’s lifeline remained shut for months since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. As the Covid-19 cases are decreasing the train services are being restored in a phased manner.

The arrival and departure timings of the Chandigarh-Bandra Terminus Express Special train are being partially changed at some stations. This change is being made at the Borivali and Bandra Terminus stations in Mumbai. Besides this, a partial change is also being made in the arrival and departure time of the Madar-Udaipur city special train at Rana Pratap Nagar station in Udaipur.

Railway passengers are being advised to check the arrival and departure timings of these trains at their respective stations before finalising their journey. The new timings of the Chandigarh-Bandra Terminus Express special train service at Borivali station and Bandra Terminus station will come into effect from July 25.

According to Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Deputy General Manager (General) and Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, train number 04540, Chandigarh-Bandra Terminus Express special train will resume service from Chandigarh on July 25.

This train will arrive at Borivali station at 06:46 AM instead of 06:32 AM and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 07:35 AM instead of 07:30 AM. The partial change in the timings of Madar-Udaipur City Special train at Rana Pratap Nagar station will come into effect from July 26. The railway ministry also plans to roll out economic AC coaches for enhanced comfort of passengers at affordable prices.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here