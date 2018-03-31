English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Railways RRB Recruitment 2018 Ends Tonight: 2.5 Crore Registrations so far, Apply Now for 89000+ Jobs
Indian Railways RRB Recruitment 2018 for Group C Level I and Group C Level II (erstwhile Group D) posts is ending tonight at 11:59PM.
Image for representation only.
Indian Railways RRB Recruitment 2018 for Group C Level I and Group C Level II (erstwhile Group D) posts is ending tonight at 11:59PM. As per reports more than 2.5 crore applications have been received so far to compete for 89409 vacancies which include 17,673 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and 8,829 vacancies of Technician in Group C I against advertisement number CEN 01/2018 and 62907 vacancies for the post of Cabinman, Trackman, Leverman, Pointsman, Helper-II, Gr. D (Store), Keyman, Shunter, Welder, Fitter, Porter, Helper-II (Mech), Helper-II (ST), Gr. D (Engg.), Gangman, Switchman, etc against advertisement number CEN 02/2018 in Group C II (earlier Group D).
The last date for online payment of application fee was yesterday i.e. 30th March 2018, however due to some technical issues that applicants faced while depositing the same, the application fee can now be submitted till 10PM tonight while the applications can be submitted till 11:59PM.
‘Few candidates have reported that due to slow speed of application page of CEN 01/2018 - (Assistant Loco Pilot - ALP & Technician), they could not register or make the payment on 30.03.2018. These reports are being looked into. In the meanwhile, the online payment gateway for CEN 01/2018 shall remain open on 31.03.2018 also till 22.00 hrs’ read an online notification.
Earlier in February, last month, the Railways Ministry had relaxed the minimum qualification for CEN 02/2018 vacancies, making the minimum eligibility to Class 10th only. The Indian Railways Recruitment for Level 1 and Level 2 is happening after a gap of 4 years, however, the rules that had been proposed during these years had been incorporated in the Recruitment drive 2018; due to which thousands of candidates had been caught unaware and have raised concerns.
How to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Indian Railways - http://www.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab in the top navigation bar
Step 3 – Click on the RRBs that you are eligible to apply for
Step 4 – Click on ‘आवेदन के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें Click here to Apply for CEN 01/2018’
or
आवेदन के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें Click here to Apply for CEN 02/2018
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Selection Process:
The selection process includes Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Detailed Verification (DV). The CBT will comprise of multiple-choice questions and to qualify for next level, the candidates need to score minimum 40% for General category, 30% for OBC, 30% for SC and 25% for ST.
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
