Indian Railways Says No New Circular Issued on Suspension of Services, Special Mail Express Trains to Continue

Representative Image.

In a tweet, the Railways clarified that Special Mail Express trains will continue to run.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
The Indian Railways on Monday clarified that no new circular has been issued regarding the suspension of train services until September 30.

In a tweet, the Railways clarified that Special Mail Express trains will continue to run.

Earlier, several posts doing the rounds on social media tagged a letter from the Railways, claiming the transporter has issued an extension of the cancellation of all scheduled, mail, express and suburban train operations till September 30.

