Indian Railways Says No New Circular Issued on Suspension of Services, Special Mail Express Trains to Continue

The Indian Railways on Monday clarified that no new circular has been issued regarding the suspension of train services until September 30.

In a tweet, the Railways clarified that Special Mail Express trains will continue to run.

Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways. Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 10, 2020

Earlier, several posts doing the rounds on social media tagged a letter from the Railways, claiming the transporter has issued an extension of the cancellation of all scheduled, mail, express and suburban train operations till September 30.