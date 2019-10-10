Take the pledge to vote

Indian Railway's Special Service 'Karwa Chauth Train' Cancelled After Only Two Couples Sign up

Only married couples were allowed on the train, which came with special touches like a shower cubicle and a foot massage, although the IRCTC had made special arrangements for children.

October 10, 2019
Indian Railway's Special Service 'Karwa Chauth Train' Cancelled After Only Two Couples Sign up
New Delhi: The idea was to rekindle romance in marriage on a train journey through the deserts of Rajasthan but the Indian Railways plan for a special 'Karwa Chauth' train service came a cropper with only two couples signing up, sources said.

The result: the Majestic Rajasthan Deluxe, which was launched to provide a 'dream holiday' to couples for a five-day tour of the state, stands cancelled, officials said.

They said only two couples booked tickets on the train which has 78 seats. Only married couples were allowed on the train, which came with special touches like a shower cubicle and a foot massage, although the IRCTC had made special arrangements for children, the officials said.

The train, part of the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) promotional offers, was to depart from the Safdarjung station in Delhi on October 14 and visit historical sites in Rajasthan like Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon ki Haveli, Gadisar Lake, Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada, Amber Fort and City Palace till October 18.

"Only two couples have booked tickets on it so it is as good as cancelled. We cannot run a train like this without occupancy," a senior official said.

In its promotional message, the IRCTC said, "This Karwa Chauth, give your wife a special gift which she will remember for ages." Officials said the low turnout could be because of the high fares -- Rs 1,02,960 per couple in AC first tier and Rs 90,090 per couple in AC 2 Tier.

Facilities included a personal digital locker, shower cubicle, foot massage and a seating area with single-seater sofas. Passengers were assured free insurance worth Rs 10 lakh each. The source said the fares of the two couples will be refunded.

The festival of Karwa Chauth, in which a wife fasts through the day till moonrise for her husband's long life, falls on October 17.

