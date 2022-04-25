Indian Railways Starts New Weekly Train Between Ayodhya And Motihari

Indian Railways has started a direct train service connecting Bihar’s Motihari to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The service of the new train is set to benefit devotees travelling to Ayodhya, one of Hindusim’s holiest cities and believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, from Motihari and its adjoining districts in Bihar. During the first run of the Bapudham Motihari- Ayodhya Cantt Express train on (April 23, Union Minister and Motihari MP, Radha Mohan Singh travelled to Ayodhya along with over 1,000 other passengers.

The train arrived at Ayodhya Cantt railways station on Sunday morning where local MLA Ved Prakash Gupta welcomed the Union minister and other passengers. The devotees visited the Hanumangarhi Temple, Ram Janmbhoomi and performed Saryu aarti.

The Bapudham Motihari- Ayodhya Cantt express will be operational as a weekly train scheduled to depart from Motihari every Saturday and arrive at Ayodhya on Sunday morning. On the return journey, the train will leave Ayodhya Cantt at 11 pm on Sunday and reach Motihari railway station the next morning.

Speaking to the media in Ayodhya, Radhan Mohan Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the train a gift to the people of Motihari.

Earlier this month, Indian Railways started a broad gauge train route between Bihar’s Jaynagar and Kurtha in Nepal. The cross border train services were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Shah Bahadur Deuba.

In the first phase of the cross border rail route project, 34 km (Jaynagar to Kurtha ) out of the total proposed 69 km long stretch was opened while the remaining line till Bardibas in Nepal will be made functional in the upcoming months. The train route has 2.95 km in India while the remaining is in Nepal.

The starting of trains on narrow gauge between Jaynagar in India and Baijalpur in Nepal was started in 1937 but was disrupted by the Nepal floods in 2001. The train services from Janakpur and Jaynagar continued till March 2014 but the link had been completely broken since then.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.