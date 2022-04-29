Indian Railways: These Train Services Are Affected Due to Electronic Interlocking

North Western Railway is carrying out electronic Interlocking blockwork at the Panjkosi station of the Bathinda - Sri Ganganagar route. Due to this, Railways has decided to take traffic block on 29.04.2022 and therefore rail traffic will be affected.

During this time, the Railways has decided to cancel and short terminate many trains on this route.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran, traffic block is being taken at Panjkosi station of Bathinda - Sri Ganganar railway section due to interlocking works. Because of the traffic block being taken on 29th April, the following trains operating will be affected:-

These trains will remain cancelled

1. Train no. 04753, Bathinda-Sri Ganganagar

2.Train No. 04756, Sri Ganganagar - Bathinda

These trains will be short terminated

1. Train No 14525, Ambala-Sri Ganganagar train, which will leave Ambala, will remain partially diverted between Bathinda-Sriganganagar.

2.Train No. 14526, Sri Ganganagar-Ambala train service will remain partially affected between Sriganganagar-Bathinda.

Earlier, Indian Railways cancelled 148 trains, changed the sourced station to 18 and short terminated 19 trains today on Wednesday, April 27. Those cancelled trains included Janshatabdhi, Kisan Express, Samta Express, Tourist Express and Humsafar Express. These trains were scheduled to travel to/from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Visakhapatnam among others.

