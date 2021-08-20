Indian Railways’ Tirupati Balaji Darshan Tour Package: All You Need To Know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a two-night, three days special tour package for Tirupati Balaji darshan. Located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites. The Sri Venkateswara Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, which is situated on the Tirumala hill, witnesses a large number of devotees every year. There are many temples in Tirupati and lakhs of devotees visit the town every year as part of their visits to holy shrines of Hinduism. A total of 63 AC coaches are available under this new package by Indian Railways. The tour will start on September 10, 2021.

IRCTC’s ‘Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package’ covers Tirumala, Kalahasti Temple and Padmavati Temple. All pilgrims have been advised to carry their original ID cards for darshan at these temples. They have to abide by the rules and dress code prescribed by the temple authorities.

The train can be boarded from Trivandrum, Varkala, Kollam, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Palakkad and Coimbatore railway stations.

The package includes confirmed train journeys in 3 Tier AC coaches. The package covers road transport in air-conditioned vehicles, night stay at a deluxe hotel in AC rooms in Tirupati, tour guide services, Seeghra Darshan tickets of Lord Balaji at Tirumala and normal darshan tickets of Padmavati and Sri Kalahasti Temples as well as travel insurance.

Travellers have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 rules during the journey. They have been asked not to touch statues/idols/holy books inside the religious place.

Interested travellers can check more details about the package by clicking here — https://irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SER036AC

The tour package starts from Rs 8,454 and goes up to Rs 11,324 depending upon the age of passengers and occupancy of coaches.

