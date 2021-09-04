Indian Railways to Add Extra Coaches to Jaipur-Lucknow Special Trains

The North Western Railway has decided to add an extra second class sleeper coach to the Jaipur-Gomti Nagar Special train from next week so that more people can be accommodated for travelling. The sleeper coach will be added temporarily in view of the rising demand during the festive season. Both the arriving and returning trains will have extra sleeper coaches.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Western Railway, said train no 09715 and 09716 will be equipped with an extra sleeper coach from September 7 and 8, respectively. While train no 09715 travels from Jaipur to Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, train no 19716 ferries back passengers for a return journey.

The distance between Jaipur and Lucknow is around 570 km and takes almost 14 hours to reach the destination by the respective trains. Both train no 09715 and 09716 run thrice a week. While 09715 (Jaipur-Gomti Nagar) plies on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday, the returning train 09716 (Gomti Nagar-Jaipur) runs on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the North Western Railway has added extra coaches to several more trains as well. Shashi Kiran informed that an additional sleeper coach has been added to the Secunderabad-Hisar-Secunderabad special trains. Moreover, the Hyderabad-Jaipur and returning trains will also have an extra third AC coach from September 4.

Railways are expanding the capacity of its trains to cater to the increasing demand as people choose long distance travel following the subdued effects of Covid-19. While train services were completely halted during the first lockdown last year, Indian Railways operated some trains with strict restrictions during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now since economic activity is gradually picking up in most parts of the country, the train services are also being restored in a phased manner.

