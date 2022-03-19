Indian Railways to Add More Coaches and Berths in These Trains to Deal With Holi Rush

In a welcome move for passengers, the Indian Railways have announced that extra coaches will be added to trains and number of berths will also be increased in existing coaches to address the rush of passengers after Holi.

Previously, the Railways had announced additional trains as Holi special trains for a convenient travel experience.

The North Western Railway will add one temporary and one permanent additional second sleeper coach in the train running between Rajasthan and Bihar; and Rajashtan and Chhattisgarh.

According to a spokesperson of the North West Railway, the Ajmer-Kishanganj-Ajmer Garib Nawaz Express has been offered an additional unreserved coach for the convenience of passengers. The coach will be added permanently to the train from Kishanganj on March 20 and from Ajmer on March 22.

Following this, the total number of coaches in the train would increase to 16 – one second AC coach, two third AC coaches, eight sleeper coaches, three general class coaches, and two guard coaches.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Indian Railways will also add one temporary second-class sleeper coach in the Ajmer-Durg express train to address the increased footfall of passengers on this route.

With this train number, 18213/18214 will be offered the additional coach from Durg in Chhattisgarh on March 20, March 27 and April 3. The facility will be available on March 21, March 28 and April 4 from Ajmer.

The Central Railways division of the Indian Railways will also operate 96 trips of summer special trains on Mumbai-Shalimar, Panvel- Karmali, Pune-Jaipur/Karmali, and Nagpur-Madgaon route from April.

The railways will also establish commercial units like fast food joints, food plazas and restaurants at the stations across the country. The railways plan to set up 100-150 commercial units to offer more convenience and an unprecedented travel experience to passengers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.