Indian Railways to Add More Coaches in These Four Trains

Indian railways has decided to add additional coaches in four pairs of trains operated by North Western Railway for the convenience of passengers. The number of coaches will be increased in trains, which are mainly running through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

With the increase in the number of temporary coaches, more berths will be available to the passengers who are travelling to some of the major cities of these states. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, the Railways is increasing the number of temporary coaches in the four trains.

Here is the full list of trains in which additional coaches will be attached.

Train number 12957/58, Ahmedabad-New Delhi-Ahmedabad Rajdhani Express: One third AC coach will be added to the train running from Ahmedabad from 28.04.22 to 30.05.22 and from New Delhi from 29.04.22 to 01.06.22.

Train number 09037/38, Bandra Terminus - Barmer - Bandra Terminus Special One additional Third AC coach will be added to the train running from Bandra Terminus from 29.04.22 to 13.05.22. The additional coach will be attached to the train operating from Barmer from 30.04.22 to 14.05.22.

Train number 09039/40, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Special: One additional AC coach will be attached to the train operating from Bandra Terminus from 04.05.22 to 11.05.22. The additional coach for the train operating from Ajmer will be added from 05.05.22 to 12.05.22.

Train number 19717/18, Sabarmati-Daulatpur Chowk-Sabarmati Express train One second class sleeper coach will be added to the train running from Sabarmati from 01.05.22 to 31.05.22 and the additional coach will be available for the train from Daulatpur Chowk station from 02.05.22 to 01.06.22.

