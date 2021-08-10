Indian Railways to Add More Coaches in Trains Between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

After seeing a demand for trains between Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Indian Railways has decided to add additional coaches in passenger special trains functioning in North Western Railways. Chief public relations officer of the North Western Railway, Shashi Kiran, said, “Additional second class sleeper coaches will be added to a few trains running between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.”

The additional coaches will be added to Durg-Ajmer-Durg special train and Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur special train. “The additional coaches will be added to the trains for both the directions,” added Kiran.

The addition of coaches is a temporary step taken by the railway seeing to the demand of trains in the route and to provide better amenities to passengers.

Train number 08213/08214, Durg-Ajmer-Durg special train will have an additional second class sleeper coach between August 17 and August 29. Train number 08245/08246, Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur special train, will also have an additional second-class sleeper coach.

The North Western Railway has decided to add an extra coach on the train starting its journey from Bilaspur on August 12 and August 14. The train starting its journey from Bikaner will have an additional bogie on August 15 and August 17.

The North Wester Railway on Monday announced plans to run special trains between Udaipur and Jaipur from August 16. Train numbering 09721 will start its journey from Jaipur around 6:15 am and reach its destination at 1:30 pm. Train number 09722 is scheduled to start from Udaipur at 3:05 pm and reach Jaipur by 10:15 pm.

The Indian Railways soon after the announcement of lockdown last year in March had stopped running passenger trains, including express and local across the country. Recently special trains have been started to connect important cities.

