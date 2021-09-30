Indian Railways To Add More Coaches To 3 Pairs Of Trains, Check Details

Indian Railways has decided to add temporary coaches in 3 pairs of special trains for the convenience of passengers ahead of the festive season. The coaches will be added to special trains connecting different cities of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The process of increasing additional coaches will be starting from October 1 in all the selected trains. Second class sleeper and general coaches will be temporarily added to these trains.

The additional coaches will increase the availability of berths for long distance passengers.

The Chief Public Relation Officer of North Western Railway, Lt. Shashi Kiran said, “We have decided to add temporary coaches in three pairs of trains and with the addition of these coaches the passengers will be able to get more berths for the journey. The temporary coaches of second class sleeper and general class will be added in all these trains.”

According to the railway officials the additional coaches will be attached to these trains.

Train No 04864-54-66/04863-53-65, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur Special Train- One second class sleeper and one general class coach will be added to the train from October 1 to November 30 Train No. 09601/09602, Udaipur City-Newjalpaiguri-Udaipur City special- Two second class sleeper coaches and one general class coach will be added to the train from October 2-November 29 Train No. 09660/09659, Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City special- One general class coach will be attached to the train from October 2 to November 28.

Indian Railways resumed the operation of long distance trains across states in a phased manner as the Covid-19 cases subsided in the country. Operations of many trains which were discontinued due to the Covid-19 restriction have resumed and the Indian Railways is increasing the frequency of several trains for the convenience of passengers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.