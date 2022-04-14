Indian Railways to Add More Coaches To Rajasthan Bound Trains, Check Full List

Indian Railways has announced plans to add more temporary coaches to passenger trains connecting Rajasthan with Delhi and Mumbai. The decision by the North Western Railway has been taken considering the rush for travel during the summer vacation. This will help the passengers travelling to Udaipur City and Bikaner in Rajasthan from Delhi and Mumbai.

Every year during the summer vacations, the Indian Railways makes provisions for the passengers to provide a comfortable journey due to the increased demand for tickets. Special trains on important routes are operated to control the rush of passengers.

North Western Railway will increase temporary coaches for trains running between Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Bikaner-Dadar stations.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway Captain Shashi Kiran, there are chaotic situations due to the extra rush in these trains and thus the decision to add additional coaches in these trains have been taken.

Advertisement

Train No. 20474/20473: For Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udaipur City Chetak Express one second class sleeper coach will be temporarily increased from Udaipur City station between April 14-17 and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla station between April 16-19. The train which starts from Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations halts at Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon , Pataudi Road , Rewari Jn, Narnaul, Dabla, Nim Ka Thana, Kanwa, Shri Madhopur, Ringas Jn, Renwal, Kishangarh, Ajmer Jn, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh Jn, Kapasan, Mavli Jn and Ranapratapnagar stations. .

Train No. 22472/22471: One temporary second class sleeper coach will be added to Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner superfast Intercity Express commuting from Delhi Sarai Rohilla station between April 15-18 and from Bikaner station between April 16-19.

Train number 14707/14708: One second class sleeper coach will be added to Bikaner - Dadar Express train commuting from Bikaner between April 15 to April 18. Similarly the additional coach will be attached to the train starting from Dadar between April 16-19.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.