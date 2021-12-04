Indian Railways To Add More Coaches To Trains Originating From Rajasthan

The North Western Railway has decided to add temporary coaches to three pairs of trains originating from different cities of Rajasthan. The trains operate from Rajasthan to Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Along with additional third AC coaches, second-class sleeper coaches are also being added temporarily to these trains. The additional coaches will be added to trains running from Jaisalmer, Udaipur City and Ajmer to New Jalpaiguri, Branda Terminus and Kathgodam.

According the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran, the additional coaches are being added for the convenience of the passengers. The trains will operate with additional coaches from December 4-January 2, 2022.

One additional third AC coach is being temporarily increased in the train running from Kathgodam to Jaisalmer. Second class sleeper coaches have been added to the trains running between Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri and Ajmer-Bandra Terminus.

Temporary coaches are being added to these trains

In train no. 15014 Kathgodam-Jaisalmer-Kathgodam, one additional third AC coach has been added for a temporary period from December 2-31 and in train no. 15013 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam-Jaisalmer also one additional third AC coache has been added from December 4- January 2, 2022. Train No. 19601/19602 Udaipur City - New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City weekly train service is being augmented with one additional second Sleeper class temporary coach from December 4-11. Temporary increase of one additional third AC and one second sleeper class coaches has been made in train number 12996/12995 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer from December 4-11.

