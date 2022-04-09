CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Railways To Attach Vistadome Coach in Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express; Check Details

The 360-degree viewing system of the special vistadome coaches allows passengers to have a great view of the surroundings. (Image: Twitter/Western Railway)

Western Railway will be running train number 12009/10 on temporary basis with Vistadome from April 11 to May 10

Indian Railways’ western zone has decided to attach one vistadome coach in train number 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis from April 11 to May 10. The 360-degree viewing system of the special vistadome coaches allows passengers to have a great view of the surroundings. The coach will have a seating capacity of 44 passengers.

(Image: Special Arrangement)

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train no. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has been augmented with a vistadome coach. The coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge. “The booking of Vista Dome coach will be available as Train No. 02009 /02010 and will be open from 9th April, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website,” the release added.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App,” it said, requesting passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

The vistadome tourist coach has a larger viewing area including rooftop glass with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to 180 degrees. (Image: Special Arrangement)

The unique vistadome coach, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, gps based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Wi-Fi service will also be available in the coach. It will have automatic sliding doors, LED display boards and bio toilets.

(Image: Special Arrangement)

The vistadome coaches have already been introduced in eastern India, including in the much-awaited toy trains of the heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). The Jan Shatabdi Express between Mumbai and Goa, the Kalka-Shimla Railway and the link train from Visakhapatnam to Araku also have vistadome coaches.

first published:April 09, 2022, 08:50 IST