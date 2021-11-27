Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday; Check Local Train Routes, Timings, and Other Details for November 28

The Mumbai suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will carry out mega and jumbo block, respectively, to maintain the infrastructure and carry out various engineering and maintenance works, on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The CR block will be between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Chunabhatti / Bandra harbour line and Thane-Kalyan slow lines.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 09.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will also remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers will also be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” a release by Central Railway said.

Earlier this week, railways has announced the Mumbai Suburban Rail - considered the lifeline of the city - will be partially shut for upto 72 hours in December to complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines. While the entire rail route will not be hampered, some stations between Thane and Diva, where the construction is due for the fifth and sixth railway lines, will be affected for 18-72 hours in the next month.

CENTRAL RAILWAY MEGA BLOCK ON SUNDAY: CHECK LOCAL TRAIN ROUTES, TIMINGS AND OTHER DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 27

THANE-KALYAN UP AND DN SLOW LINES FROM 11.00 AM TO 4.00 PM

Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.41 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivli, Diva, Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM AND CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA- CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

WESTERN RAILWAY: NO DAY BLOCK ON SUNDAY; NIGHT BLOCK BETWEEN BORIVLI AND BHAYANDAR

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on Up and Down Slow lines between Borivli and Bhayandar stations from 00:45 hrs to 04:45 hrs on Sunday, November28. Therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway Suburban section.

NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over WR Suburban section on Sunday, 28th November, 2021.Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 00:45 hrs to 04:45 hrs on Sunday, 28th November, 2021.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP Slow line trains will be operated on UP Fast lines from Virar/Vasai Road to Borivli/Goregaon stations and all Virar-bound Down Slow line trains will be operated on Down Fast line from Goregaon to Vasai Road/Virar stations.

