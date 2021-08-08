Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Block in Mumbai Today; Check Local Train Timings, Route Details

Western Railway (WR) has planned a jumbo block for five hours, from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs, on Sunday, August 8 on Up and Dn slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon railways stations for maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. During the block, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Goregaon and Borivli, Sumit Thakur, chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said in a release.

The Central Railway also announced Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, August 8.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up & Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, skipping the halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Vidyavihar and further rediverted on Dn slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road and Masjid.

Kurla-Vashi Up & Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla and Panvel and Vashi during the block period.

Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Transharbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

Requesting passengers to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused, the Central Railway in a release said that “these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.”

