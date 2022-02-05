Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on February 6; Check Details

MUMBAI MEGA BLOCK: The Indian Railways has said it will carry out a jumbo and a mega block for maintenance work on Sunday, February 6. The Western Railway said in a tweet that it will undertake five-hour Jumbo block to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. “WR to undertake Jumbo Block of five hours on Sunday, 6th February, 2022 on DOWN SLOW line between Marine Lines & Mahim stns from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment,” it said in a tweet.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Down Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on Down Fast lines between Marine Lines and Mahim (Jn.} stations. “These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations, hence passengers are allowed to travel in opposite direction for their destinations between Bandra and Mumbai Central stations. All Down Slow Services will avail Double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim Jn. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block,” a statement posted on social media platform also said.

Meanwhile, Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Harbour Line also on February 6 for carrying out maintenance work between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. “Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period,” a press release by CR said.

Railway will also hold special traffic and power block on Main line from intervening night of Friday/Saturday to 24.00 hrs (mid-night) of February 7 (Monday/Tuesday).

Meanwhile a 72-hour special infrastructure block between Thane and Diva started from the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. At least 350 suburban local train services and 117 mail, express and passenger trains will be affected following the block. The block is being done for cut and connection works and commissioning of new RRI building in Diva in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines.

HERE’S IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JUMBO AND MEGA BLOCK

WESTERN RAILWAY

WHAT: Jumbo Block on Western Line

WHEN: From 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, February 6

WHERE: Down Slow line between Marine Lines and Mahim railway station.

CENTRAL RAILWAY

What: Mega Block on Harbour Line

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down

When: From 11.40 am to 4.40 pm on Sunday, February 6

The impact: Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Up

When: From 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday, February 6

The impact: Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

