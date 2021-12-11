Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on Sunday, December 12: Check Local Train Routes, Timings

The Mumbai suburban section of the Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) will carry out jumbo and mega block, respectively, to maintain the infrastructure and carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, December 12. The WR will hold five hours jumbo block on Up and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central local stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment.

In a press release Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that during the block period, all Fast line suburban train will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Due to the block, some suburban services will be cancelled. However, Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

WESTERN RAILWAY

What: Jumbo Block on Sunday, December 12

When: From 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs

Where: On Up and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) stations

Why: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment

CENTRAL RAILWAY

What: Mega Block on Sunday, December 12

When: From 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Where: Mulund-Diva Up and Down slow lines

When: From 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Where: Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines

Why: To carry out various engineering and maintenance works

CHECK DETAILS HERE

MULUND-DIVA UP AND DOWN SLOW LINES FROM 11.00 AM TO 4.00 PM

Down slow services leaving Dadar from 10.11 am to 3.14 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Diva stations, skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra stations and further re-diverted on Down slow line at Diva station.

Up slow services leaving Kalyan from 10.27 am to 3.37 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations, skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station.

PANVEL- VASHI UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.05 AM TO 4.05 PM

(Belapur-Kharkopar services not affected; Nerul-Kharkopar services remain cancelled)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.16 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Down line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.40 am to 3.45 pm and Up line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.25 am to 4.25 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period. Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

