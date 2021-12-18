Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on Sunday, December 19: Check Local Train Routes, Timings

The Mumbai suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will carry out jumbo and mega block, respectively, to maintain the infrastructure and carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, December 19. The CR will hold mega block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti /Bandra, while WR will hold jumbo block on fast lines Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

CENTRAL RAILWAY

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on December 19 as under:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. During the block period, Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

INFRASTRUCTURE BLOCK BETWEEN DIVA AND THANE:

On Main Line there is a infrastructure block being operated on December 19 Diva and Thane in connection with 5th and 6th Line work. During the period, services of several long distance and suburban trains will remain cancelled between December 18 and December 20.

WESTERN RAILWAY

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on December 19.

During the block period, all Fast line suburban train will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (Local) stations. Due to the block, some suburban services will be cancelled.

