Indian Railways to Carry Out Mega Block in Mumbai on Sunday, November 7; These Local Trains Services to be Affected

Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone would operate mega block on Harbour Line and Trans Harbour Line on Sunday, November 7 for maintenance work. However, there will be no Mega block on Main Line. Railway will run special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Trans Harbour line and Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period, a release by the Central Railway said. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” it added.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MEGA BLOCK ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7:

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DOWN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM AND CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA- CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Wadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

THANE-VASHI/NERUL UP AND DN TRANSHARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and Up services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 10.15 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended during the block period.

