Indian Railways To Change Sleeper Coaches In Special Trains, Check Full List

Indian Railways, on Wednesday, announced to replace second class sleeper coaches with general coaches in 13 pairs of passenger trains running on different routes. The passenger trains have started operating as Covid-19 cases subsided across the country. Indian Railways is increasing the operation of passenger trains in different states in a phased manner.

According to a senior officer of Indian Railways, the decision has been taken to increase general coaches in passenger trains for the convenience of the travellers.

Chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said, “The Indian Railways will be replacing two second class sleeper coaches with two second class general coaches in 13 pairs of trains.”

The special trains will have two second class ordinary coaches in place of two second sleeper coaches from October 07. Most of these trains run on different routes in Rajasthan.

Full list of trains to which general coaches will be attached

Train numbering 09617/09614, Madar-Udaipur City- Madar special Train numbering 09703/09704, Sikar-Loharu-Sikar special Train numbering 09723/09724, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera special Train numbering 09725/09726, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera special Train numbering 09727/09728, Sikar-Rewari-Sikar special Train number 09729/09730, Jaipur-Phulera-Jaipur special Train number 09735/09736, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera special Train numbering 09743/09744, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special Train numbering 09745/09746, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special Train numbering 09749/09750, Suratgarh-Bathinda-Suratgarh special Train numbering 09719/09720, Jaipur-Suratgarh-Jaipur special Train numbering 09747/09748, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special Train numbering 09751/09752, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh special

