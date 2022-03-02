Indian Railways to Churn Out 8,429 Coaches in 2022-23 as it Revises Production

Indian Railways recently bumped up their stocked production plan for the coming financial year. As per the notification released by Indian Railways, the national transporter plans to manufacture a total of 8,429 coaches in 2022-23, compared to the initially decided 7,551 rakes. Among the total number of coaches produced, 70 will be Vistadome coaches, 220 will be Tejas coaches, and 75 will be Vande Bharat Express coaches.

The Ministry of Railways also reflected a growth of 3.9 percent after revising their coach production plan of 8,429 in 2022-23. The Railways manufactured a total of 8,115 units in the financial year 2021-22. The coaches produced in the FY2022-23 will be LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. LHB coaches are rakes that can travel at high speeds, as compared to ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches. While LHB coaches can travel up to 160 kmph, ICF coaches can only run up to 110 kmph.

This year, 70 tourist-friendly Vistadome coaches will be manufactured, out of which 40 will be developed on the ICF production line in Chennai, while 30 will be built on the RCF (Rail Coach Factory) in Kapurthala. In addition, 75 coaches will belong to the Vande Bharat Express trains. Out of those 75 coaches, 55 will be produced in MCF (Modern Coach Factory), Raebareli, and 15 will be manufactured at RCF.

For Tejas coaches, the Railways has not divided the production load among the three manufacturing zones. The 220 coaches planned to be produced for Tejas trains will be manufactured at the Modern Coach Factory. Out of the 220 Tejas coaches, 150 belong to 3-Tier AC, 50 to 2-Tier AC, and 20 to 1-Tier AC.

In addition, 20 coaches will be produced as Power and Pantry cars. The jump in the production numbers is also seen due to the addition of 10 Mainline Electric Multiple Units which were not in the production plan earlier.

