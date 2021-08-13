Indian Railways to Convert 10 Fully Reserved Trains into Unreserved Special; Check Full List

A day after announcing the resumption of eCatering services, Indian Railways is reportedly all set to convert several fully reserved mail or express special trains into unreserved special train services. Northern Railway has stated that these converted unreserved trains will run with effect from August 12. Indian Railways has advised the passengers to check the revised timetable of these special train services through RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or the NTES app. Passengers can also visit the Indian Railways’ official website to check the details of these special trains. Here is the list of reserved trains that have been converted to unreserved and their destinations:

Train Number 04640: The train will run from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station on a daily basis

Train Number 04639: This train will run from Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station daily

Train Number 04488: From Firozpur Cantt railway station to Chandigarh Junction railway station, this unreserved train will run daily

Train Number 04487: Chandigarh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station

Train Number 04669: Firozpur Cantt railway station to Hanuman Garh Junction railway station

Train Number 04670: Hanuman Garh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station

Train Number 04538: Nangal Dam railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station

Train Number 04537: From Amritsar Junction railway station to Nangal Dam railway station

Train Number 04489: From Amritsar Junction railway station to Pathankot Junction railway station

Train Number 04490: Pathankot Junction railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station

The Northern Railway zone has informed their passengers through a tweet as well. They wrote, “Northern Railway has sent the following fully reserved Mail/Ex. Unreserved Mail/Ex. It has been decided to convert into special trains, which will be effective from 12.08.2021,” and shared a picture of the notice.

Railways have asked all passengers to follow Covid-19 safety measures advised by the Centre as well as the state government. They are also advised to ensure sanitization and social distancing during their journey.

