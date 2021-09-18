Indian Railways to Discontinue Link Express, Slip Coaches to Save Travel Time

Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country and crores of people use trains daily. The railways come up with a new timetable every October. It could not happen last year due to the pandemic, a new timetable for trains will be issued this year. If reports are to be believed, there are also plans to discontinue the operation of Link Express and Slip Coaches.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the move is aimed at eliminating the need to install or remove extra coaches in trains which will save time. The plan is likely to be implemented in some trains of the Northern Railways soon.

What are Link Express and Slip coaches?

When two trains from different routes join at a common station to depart for a destination, in railways parlance that’s a Link Express.

During the return journey when these trains get separated from the station at which they were connected and then depart for different destinations, they are called slip coaches.

Indian Railways said that the process of joining and separating train coaches was a waste of time and often resulted in delays.

The service of Link Express and Slip coaches will soon be stopped in many trains. These trains include:

Varanasi-Dehradun Express

Kalka-Sriganganagar

Madurai-Dehradun Express

Kochuveli-Dehradun Express

Haridwar-Una Himachal Janshatabdi Express

Okha-Dehradun Express and Howrah-Dehradun Express.

The suspension of these services will allow passengers to reach their destinations on time.

Railways will also be announcing the operation of special trains for the festive season. In fact, the South Eastern Railway has already announced the extension of 11 pairs of special trains for Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

