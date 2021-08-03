Indian Railways To Divert Routes of Three Trains Connecting Rajasthan To Assam

Several trains running between Rajasthan and Assam will be impacted as the Indian Railways has announced a mega traffic block on the Katihar division which comes under Northeast Frontier Railway. The traffic block will lead to diversion of connecting trains under North Western Railway. Indian Railways has diverted the route of these special trains which run between Kamakhya, Bikaner, Barmer, Guwahati and Bhagat Ki Kothi.

North Western Railway’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lieutenant Shashi Kumar, informed that three trains running between Rajasthan and Assam will run on diverted routes on multiple dates in August.

Kamakhya - Bhagat Ki Kothi Special

Train no 05624 runs from Kamakhya in Assam’s Guwahati to Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. On August 6, 13, 20 and 27, this train will be diverted from the starting station, and will approach Rajasthan via the diverted route of Kumedpur.

Barmer - Guwahati Special

Train no 05631 connecting Barmer in Rajasthan to Guwahati in Assam will also be impacted due to the mega traffic block on the Katihar division. The Barmer-Guwahati Special is now scheduled to enter Assam via the fresh route of Salmari in Bihar on August 8, 15, 22 and 29. A train had already plied on this diverted route on August 1.

Bikaner - Guwahati Special

Bikaner-Guwahati Special (05633) will also run on the diverted route of Salmari. The dates for the diversion of this train are August 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Moreover, heavy rain on the Gudha-Govindi-Marwar section in Rajasthan had led to the cancellation of Jodhpur-Bhopal special train (04816) on July 31. The returning Bhopal-Jodhpur train, too, had to be cancelled on August 1 due to shortage of rakes.

Nonetheless, the Indian Railways has been gradually restoring trains as the effects of the second wave of Covid-19 are subsiding. However, the government’s prediction of a third wave arriving late this month could play a spoilsport for Indian Railways.

