Indian Railways to Extend Services of 5 Special Trains; Check Timings, Routes and Other Details

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it is extending trips of 5 special trains for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand on Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat routes. These trains will run on special fare. In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Read more: Indian Railways to Extend Services of Special Trains Between Mumbai, Bihar; Check Full List Here

The booking of extended trips of trains will open on May 30 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website. “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains,” the release said. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF TRAINS:

Train No. 09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special train (8 trips)

The trips of Train No. 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special Train have been extended and now it will also run on June 1, June 3, June 5 and June 7.

09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special Train trips have been extended and now it will also run on June 3, June 5, June 7 and June 9.

Train No. 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special (2 trips)

09117 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train will now also run on June 4

09118 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train will also run on June 7

Train No. 09011/09012 Udhna – Danapur Superfast Special (2 trips)

09011 Udhna – Danapur Special Train now will also run on May 31

09012 Danapur – Udhna Special Train will also run on June 2

Train No. 09087/09088 Udhna – Chhapra Superfast Special (2 trips)

09087 Udhna – Chhapra Special Train will now also run on June 4

09088 Chhapra – Udhna Special Train will also run on June 6

Train No. 09521/09522 Rajkot – Samastipur Special (2 trips)

09521 Rajkot – Samastipur Special Train will also run on June 2

09522 Samastipur – Rajkot Special Train will also run on June 5

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here