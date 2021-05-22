Indian Railways to Extend Services of 8 Special Trains; Check Full List Here

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it is extending trips of 8 special trains for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand on Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat routes. These trains will run on special fare. In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, trips of 8 Special Trains are being extended.The booking of extended trips of these trains will open on 22nd May, 2021 at nominate PRS counters & on IRCTC website. #specialtrains pic.twitter.com/26Isge9toZ — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 21, 2021

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. “The booking of Train No. 09005, 09035, 09117, 09193, 09133, 09501, 09135 and 09429 will open on May 22, 2021 at nominate PRS counters and on IRCTC website. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains,” the release said.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF TRAINS:

Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on May 28.

09006 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train will also run on May 31.

09035 Mumbai Central – Manduadih Special Train will also run on May 28.

09036 Manduadih – Dadar Special Train will also run on May 30.

09117 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train will also run on May 28.

09118 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train will run on May 31.

09193 Mumbai Central – Gorakhpur Special Train will also run on May 24 and May 27.

09194 Gorakhpur – Mumbai Central Special Train will run on May 26 and May 29.

09133 Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City Special Train will also run on May 26.

09134 Ghazipur City – Valsad Special Train will run on May 28.

09501 Okha – Guwahati Special Train will also run on May 28.

09502 Guwahati – Okha Special Train will run on May 31.

09135 Surat – Bhagalpur Special Train will also run on May 26.

09136 Bhagalpur – Ratlam Special Train will run on May 27.

09429 Ahmedabad – Muzaffarpur Special Train will also run on May 24.

09430 Muzaffarpur – Ahmedabad Special Train will run on May 25.

