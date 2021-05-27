india

Indian Railways to Extend Services of Special Trains Between Mumbai, Bihar; Check Full List Here

(Image for representation purpose only)

In a statement, Western Railway said that these special trains on Mumbai, Barauni, Samastipur and Bhagalpur routes will run on special fares as fully reserved trains

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it is extending trips of 4 special trains for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. These special trains on Mumbai, Barauni, Samastipur and Bhagalpur routes will run on special fares as fully reserved trains.

In a statement, Western Railway said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF TRAINS:

  • Train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special trips has been extended and now it will also run on May 29
  • 09098 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train will also run on June 1
  • 09061 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train will also run on May 31
  • 09062 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special will also run on June 3
  • 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special will also run on May 29 and May 31
  • 09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special Train will also run on May 31
  • 09175 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special will also run on May 3
  • 09176 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special will also run on June 1.
first published:May 27, 2021, 08:55 IST