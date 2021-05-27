Indian Railways to Extend Services of Special Trains Between Mumbai, Bihar; Check Full List Here

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it is extending trips of 4 special trains for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. These special trains on Mumbai, Barauni, Samastipur and Bhagalpur routes will run on special fares as fully reserved trains.

In a statement, Western Railway said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF TRAINS:

Train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special trips has been extended and now it will also run on May 29

09098 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train will also run on June 1

09061 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train will also run on May 31

09062 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special will also run on June 3

09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special will also run on May 29 and May 31

09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special Train will also run on May 31

09175 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special will also run on May 3

09176 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special will also run on June 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here