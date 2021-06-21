Indian Railways to Extend Trips of 8 More Trains, Short-terminate Mumbai, Puri Spl; Check Details

Central Railway (CR) has decided to extend the trip of special trains from Mumbai to Hubballi, Solapur to Hubballi / Dharwar and Miraj to Bengaluru. The operations of several trains were halted by the Indian Railways due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. A release by CR said that there will be no change in timings, frequency, composition and stoppages of these trains. The booking for these special trains can be done from IRCTC website. “

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains,” the release said. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Central Railway has also decided to short terminate the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Puri Superfast / Festival Specials at Khurda Road station in view of the Rath Yatra Festival and Covid19situation. These 4 trains will be cancelled between Khurda Road and Puri.

TRIPS OF FOLLOWING SPECIAL TRAINS EXTENDED:

07318 Dadar-Hubballi daily special with effect from July 2 till further notice

07317 Hubballi-Dadar daily special from July 1

06590 Miraj - Bengaluru daily special from July 2

06589 Bengaluru - Miraj daily special from July 1

07321 Solapur-Dharwad daily passenger special from July 2

07322 Dharwad-Solapur daily passenger special from July 1

07331 Solapur-Hubballi daily unreserved passenger special from July 2

07332 Hubballi-Solapur daily unreserved passenger special from July 1

SHORT TERMINATION OF THESE TRAIN AT KHURDA ROAD STATION

02145 LTT-Puri weekly superfast special with effect from June 27 to July 18

02146 Puri-LTT weekly superfast special with effect from June 29 to July 20

02865 LTT-Puri weekly festival special journey commencing on July 1

02866 Puri-LTT weekly festival special journey commencing on June 29.

