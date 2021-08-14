Indian Railways to get Aluminium Coaches by February 2022; Here's All You Need to Know

Indian Railway coaches made of aluminium might run on tracks from February next year. The Indian Railways is going under a major revamp in terms of infrastructure and technology. Adding up to the process, the Madras Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, is seeking to manufacture aluminium coaches for the trains.

According to a TOI report, the first set produced will consist of three coaches. These will be hinged to Kolkata Metro by early next year. MCF signed a deal with a South Korean firm Dawonsys, worth Rs.128 crore, to accomplish the feat. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing got delayed. The coaches will be designed and manufactured in South Korea and will be exported to India, where the assembling will be executed, said the report.

The deal struck between the two firms also includes three AC-3 Tier Sleeper, two AC-2 Tier Sleeper, one AC-1 Sleeper, one AC Hot Buffet Car, and one AC DSLR with Drive/Guard cabin. The above-mentioned broad-gauge locomotive-hauled sleeper coaches will be able to attain 160kmph; however, designs for self-propelled coaches with the top speed of 225kmph will also be provided by the South Korean firm.

The Indian Railways currently have coaches made of stainless steel. So then, why switch to aluminium?

Aluminium coaches are corrosion resistant with an increased life of 40 years. They are lighter as compared to stainless steel coaches resulting in better fuel efficiency and subsequently lower haulage cost. Being lighter also ensures increased speeds of the train. Aluminium coaches will be equipped with modular interiors with removable components for easy retro fitment and maintenance. Showcases reduced wear and tear of components. It takes lesser time to manufacture aluminium coaches than stainless steel coaches.

The Railway Board has given a green signal to the deal of making 500 aluminium coaches and will surpass the quality of Shatabdi and Rajdhani coaches in terms of interior, exterior, safety, and comfort.

