Indian Railways to Implement Non-Monsoon Timings for These Special Trains; Check Details

The Western Railway will be implementing non-monsoon timings for special trains operating through the region from November 1. The timings of special train between Mahesana – Viramgam has also been revised and changed. “For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination”, a release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said.

NON-MONSOON TIMINGS OF THE FOLLOWING TRAINS HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED:

09331/09332 Kochuveli - Indore - Kochuveli (Weekly) Special

09262/09261 Porbandar – Kochuveli – Porbandar (Weekly) Express Special

09578/09577 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli - Jamnagar (Bi - Weekly) Express Special

09424/09423 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli - Gandhidham (Weekly) Express Special

09260/09259 Bhavnagar – Kochuveli – Bhavnagar (Weekly) Express Special

02908/02907 Hapa – Madgaon – Hapa (Weekly) Express Special

CHANGE IN TIMINGS

For the convenience of passengers, timings of 09487 Mahesana – Viramgam Passenger Special has been revised and changed from November 1.

Accordingly, Train No 09487 Mahesana – Viramgam Passenger Special will depart from Mahesana at 08.55 hrs instead of 09.20 hrs and will reach Viramgam at 10.20 hrs instead of 10.50 hrs.

