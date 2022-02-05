Indian Railways To Install CCTV Cameras In Long-Distance Trains And Mumbai Locals

After introducing long-distance trains and women-only coaches in Mumbai local trains, Indian Railways has now decided to keep an eye on the drivers via CCTVs.

Indian Railways has already begun the installation of CCTV cameras on locomotives and trains. Initially, these CCTV cameras are being installed in the locomotives of long-distance trains and motorman cabins of local trains. These cameras will be operated via a centralised control room which will monitor every activity of the motorman during the journey or in the event of an accident.

According to Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, the installation of CCTV cameras in motorman cabins of local trains and the locomotives of long-distance trains has started. The cameras are first being installed in the locomotives of express trains and local trains.

The primary reason for CCTV cameras is to keep an eye on the train drivers so that they do not talk or use their phones while driving the trains.

According to Central Railway officials, 30 electric locomotives of long-distance trains have been installed with CCTV cameras till now and the work is in progress. These high-quality cameras record both video and audio.

The cameras will be installed on the front side of the motorman cabin in Mumbai local trains to record any type of accident.

The use of cell phones while driving has been found to be a common practice among train drivers. In the year 2011, an electric multiple unit rammed collided with a stationary passenger train in Chennai. The accident killed 15 people and injured more than 100 passengers. The motorman was later arrested for talking on the phone while driving.

According to the new guidelines of Indian Railways, the call records of all loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and motormen are checked regularly by the authorities to see if calls or texts were made or exchanged while on duty. The senior officials of railways also conduct surprise checks in this regard. Senior officials will also conduct surprise checks in this regard.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.