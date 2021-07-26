Indian Railways to Introduce New Train on Kolkata-Ranchi Route From July 30

In good news for interstate travellers, a new train launched on Saturday is all set to run from Kolkata to Ranchi in Jharkhand. According to sources in the Eastern Railway, all passengers will be able to board the train only after having reserved the seats through advance booking. The bookings for this special train started at 8 am on Saturday. Tickets can be bought from the IRCTC website or app, or from any recognised booking counter. The train has sleeper class, second class, 2A, and 3A category coaches.

According to the Zonal Railway Office, the booking amount for this special train will be decided according to the distance traveled.

Detailed information on the Kolkata-Ranchi train

The train will kick-start its journey on July 30. It will leave Jhansi every Friday at 9:20 pm, making a stop at the Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 6:08 am the next day. The next stops are Patna and Asansol at 10.10 am and 4.42 pm respectively, finally arriving at the Kolkata station at 9:05 pm.

On the other hand, train number 01105 will leave the Kolkata station on August 1, and likewise, every Sunday at 7.25 am. It will make a stop at Asansol at 11:15 am. From there, it will reach Patna at 5:55 pm in the afternoon, and then arrive at the Deendayal Upadhyay station at 10:57 pm. Finally, the next day, it will reach its destination Jhansi at 8:20 am.

Apart from these stations, the train will make stops at, Kalpi, Gobindpuri, Orai, Ara, Prayagraj, JCD, Kiul, Boxer, Madhupur, Jhajha, Chittaranjan, Naihati, and Burdwan stations. It will have a total of 20 bogies, one AC 2, six AC 3 coaches, and seven sleeper coaches. It will also contain second-class and power bogies.

