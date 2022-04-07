Indian Railways to Introduce Summer Special Train Between Mumbai and Jaipur

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run a Summer Special train o­n Special fare between Bandra Terminus and Jaipur. The booking of train no. 09724 will open today on Thursday, April 7 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. “For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in,” said a release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

Check the details of Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Special below:

Train No. 09724/09723 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Summer Special (24 Trips)

09724 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 09.30 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 06.55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from April 14 April till June 30.

09723 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Jaipur every Wednesday at 08.10 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from April 13 till June 29.

Enroute these trains will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Chittaurgarh Jn, Bhilwara, Mandal, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer and Kishangarh stations in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

