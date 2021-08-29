Indian Railways to Introduce Vistadome Coaches in North Bengal; Check Timings, Price & Other Details

The Indian Railways has introduced luxurious Vistadome coaches in the train running between New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar.

The coach has been introduced in view of the beauty of forests, tea gardens and rivers in North Bengal attracting tourists.

The train will run from New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar and it has 2AC and Non-AC chair car. The train was flagged off by Central Minister John Barla. Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Toy was also present along with other two BJP MLA from North Bengal.

The vista dome allows passengers to enjoy the beauty of the area while sitting inside the coach. There have been provision of special selfie zone and WiFi facilities have also been provided. The seat can be revolved around 360 degrees.

The charges for a person is Rs 770 for Vista Dome coaches, Rs 310 for AC chair and Rs 85 for Non-AC. The train was running packed on the first day of the journey.

The booking is full for the next four trips too, as the train will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The train will start from New Jalpaiguri and will travel through Sebak, New Mal, Hasimara, Rajabhathkhaowa to Alipurduar.

“This is dream come true feels great to visit this place, we were waiting for this day,” Susmitha Ghosh, who was travelling by the train said.

“This will boost tourism in this area and we want that,” Minister John Barla said. DRM Railway MSK Choudhury said, “We will look into the demand and will increase number of coaches accordingly.”

Tea, snacks and breakfast are also available in the train with additional charges. Before Durga Pujo this service will definitely boost up tourism of this area.

