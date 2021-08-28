Indian Railways to Launch Vistadome Trains in Assam, West Bengal from Today; Check Details

Indian Railways is all set to launch state-of-the-art Vistadome train services between Guwahati-New Haflong in Assam and New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction in West Bengal from today, August 28. The Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar train will have a Vistadome coach, two air-conditioned chair cars, two non-airconditioned chair cars, a luggage car and a power coach. It will run thrice days a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Vistadome train service between Guwahati and New Haflong will run two days a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays - with stops at Manderdisa and Maibong stations. A senior official of North East Frontier railway said, “We are very much excited about this journey. We are planning Vistadome service at Darjeeling Hills also."

GUWAHATI-NEW HAFLONG IN ASSAM

The train will run twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays - with stops at Manderdisa and Maibong stations. It will depart from Guwahati at 6:35 am and reach New Haflong at 11:55 am, covering a distance of 269 kms through the North Cachar Hill region. During the return journey, the train will leave New Haflong at 5 pm to reach Guwahati at 10:45 pm.

NEW JALPAIGURI-ALIPURDUAR

The New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar route is surrounded by high hills and dense forests inhabited by various wild animals and rich bio-diversity. The fare for the journey by the Vistadome NJP to Alipurduar Junction will be around Rs 955 for one way. Fare for the AC chair car and Non-AC chair car will be Rs 410 and Rs 85, respectively and tickets can be booked in advance through PRS or IRCTC web portal.

The special Vistadome train will run thrice days a week, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, between NJP and APD junction section with stoppages at Sevok, Chalsa, Madarihat and Rajabhatkhowa stations.

The train will depart from NJP at 7:20 am and will reach APD at 1:00 pm, covering a distance of 168 km. Return journey of the train from APD at 14:00 hrs and arrives at NJP 19:00 hrs. The rail route is known as the elephant corridor and there are speed restrictions of 25km per hour. Attractions through the route are tea tasting points at Sevok and Hasimara, selfie points at Sevok and Hasimara, folk dance at Chalsa and Bhutani dance at Hasimara.

VISTADOME FEATURES

The trains will have a WiFi-based passenger information system, passenger entertainment system with digital display screens, automatic sliding doors, CCTV surveillance, fire alarm also. The Vistadome coach will be equipped with glass windows and a glass roof. Vistadome will provide a 360-degree view of the open sky, mountains, tunnels, bridges, hills and deep green forests to the tourists.

The vistadome coaches have already been introduced in eastern India, including in the much-awaited toy trains of the heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). The Jan Shatabdi Express between Mumbai and Goa, the Kalka-Shimla Railway and the link train from Visakhapatnam to Araku also have vistadome coaches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here