Indian Railways to Make Trains Noise, Pollution Free by Dec, Add More Seats for Differently Abled

Indian Railways is bracing up to adopt the Head on Generation (HOG) technology, which will help the fourth largest railway network in the world by size in multiple ways. Mentioning about the benefits of the new HOG system, Rajesh Agarwal, Railway Board Member, Rolling Stone, said the Railways plan to convert all Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to HOG system by this December.

The decision to shift to LHB technology from the ICF was taken in 2017. All the new LHB coaches that are being manufactured are HOG compliant. The work includes modification in the electrical system of power cars and coaches.

Not just this, the Railways is also planning to replace one of the two power cars with an LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment). The LSLRD will have a specially-designed cabin with six seats reserved for differently-abled people, an additional 31 seats for chair car travellers and extra luggage space, the officials said.

It will also have capability to convert power from the overhead supply to be utilised in the entire train.

According to a Live Mint report, 342 trains have already been converted into HOG system and another 284 trains are to be converted by the end of 2019. The work of conversion has been allotted to Zonal Railways and it is expected to provide ‘silent’ and pollution free environment for passenger at station.

The power in the new technology - Head on Generation – will be drawn from the Overhead Electric supply. With this the power generator cars which make immense noise and emit smoke will no longer be there. Instead of two generator cars, there will be just one standby silent generator car which will be used only for emergency. LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment) will be positioned at the place of the other car.

Head on Generation system is an electrical power supply system where the electrical power is used for catering facilities which include Train Lighting, Air conditioning, Lighting, fannage and other passenger interface requirement working on electrical power supply.

Till date, 13 Rajdhani, 14 Shatabdi, 11 Duronto, 6 Sampark Kranti, 16 Humsafar Express, and 282 other Mail/Express have been converted to HOG system.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.