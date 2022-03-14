Indian Railways to Open Over 100 Food Plazas at Stations. Details Inside

In a bid to generate non-fare revenue, the Indian Railways has decided to open major static commercial units like food plazas, fast food units, and multi-cuisine restaurants. In an order issued by the Railway Board, the authorities handed the responsibility to zonal railways.

IRCTC, the tourism, and catering arm of Indian Railways, which is responsible for providing catering facilities on-board trains and in its static units, however, failed to set up these units, due to which the railways suffered heavy loss in revenue. Now, it’s been handed to the zonal railways. According to the order, dated March 8, 17 zonal railways have been permitted to use the vacant space at stations for such units.

Railway’s decision to increase revenue

The order issued by the railway board stated that in view of the fact that many places allotted to IRCTC have continued to remain vacant, which led to non-provision of passenger service and loss of railway revenue. Therefore, permission has been sought by zonal railways to open food plazas/fast food units/restaurants on the vacant space available at railway stations.

Planning to set up 00-150 outlets

As per the information received from sources, the railways are planning to set up 100-150 such static units. Railway officials suggest that IRCTC could not set up these food courts due to high license fees, exorbitant rates of rail land, and wrong location options for setting up such units as set forth in the 2017 catering policy. However, following this, it is known that the policy is currently under review.

