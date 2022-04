Indian Railways to Operate 36 Weekly Summer Special Trains From Mumbai to Nagpur and Malda; Check Full List

Indian Railways’ central zone will run 36 weekly summer special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Nagpur / Malda Town to clear the extra rush of passengers. It has also announced to to run several summer special trains on special fare for various destinations between Mumbai, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Surat and Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh. “Bookings for special train no. 01033/01034 and 01031 on special charges have started at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in,” said a Central Railway release.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS OF 36 WEEKLY SUMMER SPECIAL TRAINS:

CSMT-NAGPUR WEEKLY – 18 TRIPS

01033 weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Saturday at 00.20 hrs from April 09 to June 04 and arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

01034 weekly superfast will leave Nagpur every Sunday at 13.30 hrs from April 10 to June 05 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

HALTS: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Maklapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard’s brake van and o­ne generator van.

CSMT-MALDA TOWN WEEKLY – 18 TRIPS

01031 weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday at 11.05 hrs from April 11 to June 06 and arrive Malda Town at 00.45 hrs on third day.

01032 weekly will leave Malda Town every Wednesday at 12.20 hrs from April 13 to June 08 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs on third day.

HALTS: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard’s brake van and generator van.

