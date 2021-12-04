Indian Railways To Operate Daily Special Trains For These Cities Of UP; Check Details

The Indian Railways has decided to operate daily unreserved special trains for various cities of Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Railway will operate a daily unreserved special train between Utraitia Junction in Lucknow and Sultanpur. With the operation of this train, a large number of local passengers will be able to get rail service every day. The Norther Railway administration has released a notification in this regard.

As per the information shared by Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar, 04108 Utraitia - Sultanpur daily unreserved special train will depart from Utraitia at 05.10 PM from December 5 till further notice and will arrive at Sultanpur at 08.25 PM on the same day.

The train number 04107 Sultanpur - Utraitia daily will leave Sultanpur at 07.35 AM and reach Utraitia at 10.20 AM on the same day with effect from December 6 till further notice.

The train Utretia-Sultanpur-Utretia daily unreserved special train will stop at Bakas, Anupganj, Rahmat Nagar, Chandrauli, Trivedi Ganj, Haidergarh, Chaubisan, Akbarganj, Sindoorwa, Nihalgarh, Warisgang Halt, Adhinakalamganj and Musafir Khana in both the directions.

On Friday, the Northern Railway had announced to operate 14 unreserved trains. All these trains will be operated for Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Meerut City, Khurja, Aligarh, Bareilly, Najibabad, Kotdwar, Moradabad and Sambhal Hatim Sarai among others. With the operation of these trains, daily travellers will be able get the train service for short distances.

