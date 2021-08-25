Indian Railways to Operate Unreserved Special Train Connecting UP and Bihar

As the Covid-19 cases drop, the Indian Railways has started operating several special trains connecting important cities across the country. On Tuesday, too, the Indian Railways announced plans to operate a pair of special express trains connecting important cities of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Indian Railways, an unreserved special express train will be operated by North Eastern Railway from September 1 between Thawe-Kaptanganj-Thawe.

North Eastern Railway spokesperson, Pankaj Kumar said, “The railways, seeing to the demand and for the convenience of its commuters, has decided to operate a pair of unreserved daily express special trains between Thawe-Kaptanganj-Thawe.”

The North Eastern Railway spokesperson added that the trains will be operating every day on the scheduled time till further orders.

According to the spokesperson, 05165 Thawe–Kaptanganj unreserved daily special express train from September 1 will start its journey from Thawe at 10:20 am and reach Kaptanganj around 12:50 pm.

According to the North Eastern Railway spokesperson, the special express train connecting Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will halt at Narkatia Bazaar, Sasamusa, Sipaya, Jalalpur, Tinferia, Taryasujan, Tamkuhi Road, Gauri Shrirampur, Dudahi, Chaf Halt, Kathkujan, Padrauna, Barharaganj, Ramkola, Laxminagar and Mathia Barghat.

The North Eastern Railway spokesperson further said that train numbering 05166 Kaptanganj-Thawe will start its journey from Kaptanganj railway station at 1:30 pm and reach Thawe around 3:30 pm.

The Thawe-Kaptanganj-Thawe unreserved special express train will have a total of 10 coaches, including eight second-class and two SLR/D.

Last year in March, the railways, following the announcement of the first lockdown, stopped operating its passenger trains across the country to prevent the spread of ye virus. With unlocking underway, the railways started operating several special passenger trains connecting important cities of the country. However, the Indian Railways is yet to start its time-tabled trains.

