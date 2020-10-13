Indian Railways to Operate 196 Festival Special Trains Between Oct 20-Nov 30, Here's Full List

Indian Railways on Tuesday announced to operate 196 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30. The decision was taken as the national carrier is anticipating a passenger rush during the upcoming festive season, the Railway ministry said in a statement. The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.

"These services, as far as possible, should be operated at a minimum speed of 55 kmph so that they are superfast services. The fare applicable for these 'festival special' services shall be that applicable for special trains (AS PER COMMERCIAL CIRCULAR NO' 30 oF 201 s). Zonal Railways should make efforts to operate these services with more number of AC.III tier coaches in good condition," an official notification by the Railways Ministry reads, along with a list of numbers/names of trains.

The Railways has currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22. It started operations of 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani special trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country on May 12, and 100 pairs of long-distance trains on June 1. It also started 80 trains additionally on September 12.

Here's a complete list of festival special trains: