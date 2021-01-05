Indian Railways to Raise Fares from January 6, Check the Surge in Prices

The Indian Railways has decided to resume operations on the trains stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regular operations of the trains came to a halt starting March 22. At present, only a few trains are being run as trials. Passengers will now have to spend extra as the Indian Railway department has announced to run the trains. The fare of the journey will increase, effective from January 6.

Additionally, the department has made reservations mandatory. Only passengers with reserved seats will be permitted and those with no reservations will not be able to travel in the trains. This has been done in order to reduce the congestion of passengers.

Reservations can be made online

According to the new guidelines of the Railway, reservation will be essential regardless of the distance a traveller wants to cover. Passengers can make reservations with the help of the ticket window, which will open half an hour before the scheduled arrival of the train. You can also opt to reserve seats online to avoid crowding at the ticket window.

Know how much fare will increase on these trips:

Mailani Junction to Lakhimpur – Previously Rs 40, now the fare has reached Rs 55

Mailani Junction to Hargaon – Previously Rs 45, now the fare has reached Rs 60

Mailani Junction to Sitapur – Previously Rs 55, now the fare has reached Rs 70

Mailani Junction to Lucknow Junction – Previously Rs 75, now the fare has reached Rs 90

Mailani Junction to Gorakhpur – Previously Rs 175 and now the fare has reached Rs 190

It must be noted that the reservation fee of Rs 15 is included in all the aforementioned ticket prices. Apart from this, Railways have started operations of trains for Jammu and Kashmir and Udhampur as well. Passengers enroute Patna, Durg, Varanasi, Ajmer and New Delhi will receive the most benefit once these trains are operational from February 1.